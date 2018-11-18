Tongluo festival boasts sea of daisies

By Tsai Cheng-min / Staff reporter

A festival promoting florist’s daisies and taros grown in Miaoli’s Tongluo Township (銅鑼) began yesterday, attracting droves of visitors who wanted to see the beautiful sight of white flowers interspersed with dashes of yellow.

Visitors marveled at the sea of flowers resembling a carpet of snow and took photographs with cellphones.

Tungluo Township has the nation’s largest florist’s daisy farm, with the 60 hectares of daisies being exhibited this year outdoing previous years.

Mainly growing on the Jiouhu Plateau (九湖台地), the daisy thrives on the marked difference in the area’s daytime and nighttime temperatures, the high humidity and the brownish-red soil.

The festival met with an enthusiastic response from visitors, who spilled from cars out onto the plateau.

“There’s beautiful scenery everywhere you look,” a visitor said.

Apart from the plateau, the Tongluo Farmers’ Association, which organized the festival, has planned eight more routes — including in Jhangshu (樟樹), Jhaoyang (朝陽) and Jhusen (竹森) — on which visitors can discover more flowers.

The association has collaborated with private companies to manufacture products that contain florist’s daisy extracts, such as facial masks, shampoo and a body wash, which can be purchased at the festival.

People hoping to see the daisies in full bloom should visit the festival by early next month, the association said.

The township has also cultivated 600 hectares of taro — the third-largest in the nation — with an annual output of 6 million kilograms.

The association is introducing taro snacks and dishes to festival goers in the hope of boosting taro sales in the township.