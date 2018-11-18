ELECTIONS: Ministry counters report on policy for new citizens’ rights

Staff writer, with CNA

The Nationality Act (國籍法) does not deny naturalized citizens the right to vote for 10 years as reported in a newspaper, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday.

The Chinese-language China Times yesterday reported that the Taiwan International Family Association had proposed that the government should abolish Article 10 of the act, which it said stipulates that naturalized citizens can only vote 10 years after becoming Republic of China (ROC) citizens.

However, the ministry said that the report was inaccurate, as all ROC citizens aged 20 or above are eligible to vote if they have lived in an electoral district for four consecutive months, as stipulated by the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法).

In addition, all ROC citizens aged 18 or older also have the right to vote in a referendum if they have lived in the country for six months, as stipulated in the Referendum Act (公民投票法), the ministry said.

The ministry said that the Nationality Act only restricts new citizens from holding important government offices, such as president, vice president, legislator and premier, for the first 10 years after naturalization.

The association later said that it had called on the government to grant new citizens full suffrage rights.

A 10-year wait to be eligible to run for top posts is too long and people should be integrated quickly into society if they become citizens, it said.