World Flora Expo to close on election day: official

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taichung World Flora Exposition is to be closed next Saturday when voters nationwide go to the polls for the nine-in-one elections, a Taichung City Government official said.

All three venues of the expo — Waipu Park, Fengyuan Huludun Park, and Houli Horse Ranch and Forest Park — are to be shut on election day to ensure the voting rights of workers, said Taichung City Government Deputy Secretary-General Kuo Kun-ming (郭坤明), who is also expo chief executive.

The expo, which runs until April 24, would reopen the day after the elections, Kuo said.

The first 10 days of the expo attracted 626,180 visitors, Taichung Transportation Bureau Director Wang Yi-chuan (王義川) said.

He said the number is expected to rise sharply during the school winter vacation and the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

During the Lunar New Year holiday, the expo would only be closed on Lunar New Year’s Eve on Feb. 4, Kuo said.

It showcases about 2,500 species of plant across 60.88 hectares, with a focus on emerging environmental concepts and solutions.