Delegates greet, trade cards with peers at APEC

Staff writer, with CNA

At the APEC ministerial meeting yesterday in Papua New Guinea, Taiwanese officials had warm interactions with representatives of other member states.

Before the opening of the meeting at Port Moresby’s International Convention Center, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), who is also head of the Office of Trade Negotiations, and National Development Council Minister Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) took the opportunity to greet other representatives.

Deng shook hands with the Vietnamese representative and exchanged business cards with the Singaporean delegate, while Chen talked briefly with Alan Bollard, executive director of the APEC Secretariat based in Singapore, and the Japanese representative.

Bureau of Foreign Trade Director-General Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) also shook hands with a US official.

The seating arrangement was in alphabetical order, allowing Deng and Chen to greet representatives of Singapore and Thailand.

During a break, Deng exchanged business cards with the South Korean representative.

This year, the meeting was to be held for only one day, shortening the time the Taiwanese could interact with their peers.

However, Chen and Deng on Wednesday said that they planned to take every opportunity on the sidelines of the APEC meetings to engage with other representatives.