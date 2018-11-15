No drunk driving tolerated, ministry says

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday reaffirmed Taiwan’s zero-tolerance policy on drunk driving after a Papua New Guinean diplomat was arrested for driving under the influence the previous day.

The ministry has repeatedly reminded staff at diplomatic missions of the nation’s zero tolerance for drunk driving, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Maria Liu (劉德立) told reporters.

The staff member from the Papua New Guinean mission was referred for prosecution after being stopped by police in Taipei and charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

The staff member was asked to take a Breathalyzer test at about 5am on Sunday and was found to be over the legal limit, Taipei police said, adding that after being questioned, he was detained and referred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for offenses against public safety.

Asked by reporters about the matter, Liu said: “Taiwan has zero tolerance for drunk driving.”

“We will absolutely not tolerate it,” he said.

The ministry has reiterated to foreign embassies, consulates and representative offices in Taiwan that those who break the drunk driving law would be prosecuted, he added.

Foreign diplomats, consuls or representatives in Taiwan do not have diplomatic immunity for traffic infractions, Protocol Department Deputy Director Lee Yueh-rung (李岳融) said.

The car that the Papua New Guinean staff member was driving was registered as a private vehicle, so the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the law, Lee said.