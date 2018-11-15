No sign that US is planning drills: defense minister

Staff writer, with CNA

The military has not seen any indication that the US plans to stage a drill in the South China Sea in the near future, as has been suggested by CNN, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said yesterday.

Fielding questions from legislators during a hearing, Yen said the nation’s armed forces have closely monitored the regional situation, but have not seen anything to suggest that the US could soon hold an exercise in the disputed waters.

CNN on Oct. 4 reported that the US was planning to conduct freedom of navigation operations in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea later this month, with a proposal being circulated calling for several missions to take place.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) asked if the movement of a US aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait was related to that.

He said the USS John C. Stennis was yesterday sailing toward the US Seventh Fleet based in Yokosuka, Japan, and asked Yen if it would be joining another aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, for a drill in the South China Sea.

The US does not inform Taiwan of its upcoming military deployments in advance, Yen said, adding that Taiwan’s military has not seen anything to suggest that a military exercise would take place.

Taiwan’s military fully respects the freedom of navigation principles being defended by the US, he added.