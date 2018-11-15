UK discussing Taiwan’s Interpol bid: lawmaker

Staff writer, with CNA, LONDON

The British government has informed a pro-Taiwan Conservative lawmaker that it is discussing with partner nations Taiwan’s bid to attend the Interpol General Assembly as an observer.

British lawmaker Philip Hollobone on Tuesday last week asked the UK secretary of state for the home department whether the UK government would support the granting of observer status to Taiwan at the 87th assembly in Dubai from Sunday to Wednesday next week.

In a written reply released on Monday, British Minister of State for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd described Interpol as “an international police organization, which has a crucial role in ensuring cooperation on matters of international criminality.”

“The British Government continues to hold the view that the people of Taiwan have a meaningful contribution to make towards global issues such as organized crime,” he said.

Although the UK has not made any representations to secure observer status for Taiwan at Interpol this year, Hurd said that “government officials are discussing this issue with international partners.”

Criminal Investigation Bureau Commissioner Tsai Tsan-po (蔡蒼柏) in September sent a letter to Interpol requesting that the bureau be allowed to attend the assembly as an observer and play a role in its activities.

However, on Oct. 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Interpol had officially rejected the request, citing a 1984 resolution recognizing the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole representative of China at Interpol.

The Republic of China (ROC) used to be an Interpol member country, but after China was admitted in 1984 and the ROC was to be forced to change its name to “China, Taiwan,” Taipei decided to withdraw from the organization.

Representative to the UK David Lin (林永樂) yesterday thanked to the British government for its friendship and assistance in promoting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.

Pro-Taiwan British parliamentarians have been supportive of Taiwan’s international bids.

On Nov. 2, British lawmaker Nigel Evans and British House of Lords Deputy Speaker Dennis Rogan, who co-chair the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group, called on Interpol to invite Taiwan to the general assembly as an observer.