TIPC plans yacht harbor close to Love River Bay

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC) yesterday said that it is working with the Kaohsiung City Government to develop the docklands near Love River Bay (愛河灣), adding that it plans to turn the area into a marina for large yachts.

The docklands mainly cover Pier No. 15 at the Port of Kaohsiung, including 3.45 hectares of marine area and 0.6 hectares of land, the ports company said, adding that the planned marina would allow the berthing of yachts 60m to 80m in length.

The marine area belongs to the port company, while the land belongs to the city, the company said

Small to medium-sized yachts can berth at the port’s No. 22 pier, the firm said, adding that it is working with the city to attract investors from the private sector for the development.

A developer could also use the area to attract companies offering services to the planned yacht harbor, it said.

“We hope to put the project on public tender in the first half of next year,” said Kuo Kuang-hui (郭光輝), a deputy director at the company’s business department.

The Port of Kaohsiung could be an operational base for yacht clubs, Kuo said.

The city in March showed its determination to become the center of the nation’s yachting industry at the Taiwan International Boat Show, the Kaohsiung Marine Bureau said.

Love River Bay has several advantages that could help it become a first-rate marina, including a calm sea, the bureau said, adding that the bay is easily accessible by public transportation and is close to shipbuilding facilities in Cijign District (旗津).

Many owners of large yachts have inquired about the possibility of berthing their vessels at the bay, the bureau said, adding that the superyacht Ambrosia III has berthed there as well.

Hong Kong’s Central Yacht founder Paul Brackley has also commented on how the bay could attract superyachts, the bureau said.

“We will take into account the advice from all yacht owners and are considering bringing in a professional team to manage the yacht harbor,” the bureau said, adding that the marina would be developed using the build-operate-transfer model.

Besides the Port of Kaohsiung, the company’s Kaohsiung branch office also manages Anping Port in Tainan, which it also plans to transform into a marina.

Anping Port has about 9.6 hectares of land available for development, Kuo said.

Due to its proximity to historic Fort Zeelandia, the Tainan City Government plans to make Anping Port part of the city’s tourism corridor.