Police search for man after deadly beating

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei police yesterday said they were hunting a man surnamed Hsu (許) in the beating death of a Taoyuan man.

Three suspects have been detained for allegedly beating a man surnamed Chang (張), 24, to death before leaving his boday at Taipei Mackay Memorial Hospital.

The incident was caused by a money dispute involving an underground casino in Taipei, police said.

The casino operated out of a commercial building rented by Shih Wei-ting (石尉廷), 26, investigators said, adding that he managed the gambling business with Chang, Hsu, a man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) and one other man.

They promoted the casino by having their friends and acquaintances play games at the venue, with each of them receiving a cut of the profits, investigators said, adding that the suspects are connected to criminal gangs.

Witnesses told the investigators that Chang went to the casino on Monday last week and got into a dispute with Hsiao.

Hsiao believed that Chang had played poker, but did not pay after losing, while Chang thought Hsiao had siphoned money from the casino, investigators said.

The two began to fight and Shih and the others joined in, investigators said, adding that Chang was punched and struck repeatedly by metal chairs.

However, Chang had asthma and started to have difficulty breathing, investigators said.

Chang showed no vital signs and the suspects took him to a local clinic, but the doctors there could not help him, so they took his body to Mackay Memorial Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday and fled, investigators said.

Investigators found the car that was used to transport Chang, and arrested Shih and the other two men, but Hsu remains missing, police said.

In another case, 40 police officers were called to break up a large brawl in front of a KTV parlor on Taipei’s Linsen N Road in the early hours of Saturday.

The brawl involved at least 15 people, some of whom were allegedly gang members, investigators said.

The altercation started inside the KTV’s main lobby, when tempers flared after people bumped into each other, and developed into a clash between two gangs, police said.

The brawl spilled out into the street and continued for awhile before police took 15 people to a local precinct for questioning, they said.