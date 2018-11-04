Innovative firms should give youth a chance: Ko

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Innovative industries should give young people more opportunities, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko made the remarks at an event for the Made in Taiwan initiative while discussing a rap video for his campaign.

His election campaign office on Saturday last week released the video, titled “Do Things Right,” in which Ko repeats his slogan “Do the right thing, do things right,” interwoven with Taiwanese rapper Chunyan’s (春艷) vocals.

The video was posted to Ko’s YouTube channel, where it had garnered more than 1.5 million views and more than 5,000 comments yesterday afternoon.

In the comments section, Ko wrote about trying to rap for the first time: “If you want to know something you do not understand, just give it a go. Opportunities are reserved for those who are willing to try ... so everyone should bravely go after the life they want.”

Several foreign news outlets reported on the video, including a US electronic dance music news site, which praised it as an unusual campaign move that makes Ko stand out and would help him reach younger people.

Ko said that the creativity of the local pop music industry is promising, because Taiwan is a free society, and such creative music cannot be created in places where there are limits on the freedoms of thought and expression.

Responding to election campaign director Hsiao Yeh’s (小野) remark on Friday that Ko might not run for president in 2020 and might practice medicine in Taitung if he is not re-elected, Ko said he was the director of National Taiwan University Hospital’s surgical intensive care unit for 17 years and had seen many patients pass away, so he is open-minded in his outlook on life and would try his best.

Ko added he would think about the possibilities after the election.