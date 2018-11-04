Students fundraise for buses to polls

By Rachel Lin / Staff reporter

Student associations at 48 universities have together launched a fundraiser to offer discounted bus fares to help young people return to their hometowns to vote in the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24.

If they raise NT$800,000, eligible voters aged 18 to 35 could take a long-distance “youth homebound bus” for as little as NT$101 to vote in their constituency, the coalition said.

As of yesterday morning, the coalition had raised NT$582,261, which would be enough to help about 1,100 voters, it said, adding that its goal is to send 2,500 back home over 60 planned routes.

Since democratization in the early 1990s, voter turnout among young people has been the lowest among all age groups, and data on national elections from 2008 to 2016 showed that turnout among voters aged 22 to 35 was between 30 and 50 percent, about 20 percentage points lower than among voters aged 65 and above, project leader Chang Yu-meng (張育萌) said.

Struggling with low wages and long working hours, many young people prefer not to pay the fare back home or work part-time on election day, even if they care about politics, he said.

However, there has been an upward trend in political participation by young people, Chang said, adding that most of the 10 referendums to be held in tandem with the elections concern younger voters and the plebiscites would affect the nation’s future.

Hopefully, crowdfunding could help young people from all backgrounds to perform a democratic act that would allow them to safeguard the nation’s interests, he said.

National Taiwan University (NTU) Student Association president Wu I-jou (吳奕柔) said the voting age for referendums has been lowered, from 20 to 18, as has the threshold for a referendum to pass, after amendments to the Referendum Act (公民投票法) last year.

The association encourages all 33,000 of the university’s students to vote, she said.

National Dong Hwa University Student Council speaker Chien Tzu-han (簡子涵) said that the university is on the remote east coast, so most students can only take the train back home if they want to vote.

With the help of small donations, the buses would offer students a practical and economic alternative, Chien said.

Taiwan Alliance for Advancement of Youth Rights and Welfare researcher Wu Cheng-che (吳政哲) said the K-12 Education Administration had ordered high schools and vocational high schools not to hold any events on election day to avoid affecting voter turnout among students.

He urged the Department of Higher Education to issue a similar directive.

National Tsing Hua University Student Association president Chiang Ping-han (蔣秉翰) said that instead of just commenting on current issues on the Internet, young people should transform their ideals and enthusiasm into votes and not forgo the opportunity to change the future for the better.