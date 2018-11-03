Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

CWB downgrades storm

Tropical Storm Yutu was downgraded to a tropical depression yesterday morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Yutu was 490km west-southwest of the nation’s southernmost tip, moving slowly northward. It had maximum sustained winds of 54kph, with gusts reaching 83kph, CWB data showed. CWB forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang (程川芳) said that as the strength of the storm fades, the weather is expected to become dry with temperatures across the nation forecast to recover from today to 27°C to 28°C. However, with northeasterly winds expected to set in again, wet and cooler weather is expected from Wednesday next week, Cheng said.

SOCIETY

Lai Hsiang-lin discharged

Taipei Department of Labor Commissioner Lai Hsiang-lin (賴香伶) was discharged from hospital yesterday after being attacked in her office on Wednesday. Vowing to keep fighting for labor rights, Lai thanked those who wished her a speedy recovery, but added that she was sad and shocked that the suspect, a man identified as Lee Ming-yen (李明彥), resorted to violence. Lai said she and her department had worked hard on Lee’s complaint and promised to improve communication with society. In a post on Facebook yesterday morning, Lai said that resorting to violence is never acceptable. Hsiao Sheng-huang (蕭勝煌), Lai’s doctor and superintendent of the Renai branch of Taipei City Hospital, said her condition was stable, but post-traumatic stress could be a factor and further observation would be necessary. Hsiao said he was not sure when Lai could return to work.

TRANSPORTATION

Rail link nears completion

The first phase of the Danhai Light Rail Transit in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) is to be completed this year and is to begin operations in June next year, New Taipei Metro Corp said. With construction of the Green Mountain Line expected to be completed by the end of December, a digital wallet service is to be introduced when the line begins operations in June, the company said. Nine mobile payment services are being considered, it said. Construction of the light-rail system, the first of its kind in northern Taiwan, began in November 2014 with the goal of easing traffic congestion in the area, which has had rapid population growth.

SOCIETY

Phones trump exercise: poll

More than 85 percent of children and young people in Taiwan use cellphones and they spend more time on mobile devices than they do exercising, a survey released on Tuesday showed. Among the 85.2 percent of youth who have a cellphone, 95.5 percent use a smartphone, according to the poll released by Cyber Angel’s Pick, a non-profit organization that focuses on Internet safety for young people. The survey, conducted among students from grade 3 to their first year in university, found they spent 26.39 hours per week on average on mobile phones, 24.32 hours surfing the Internet and 13.68 hours watching television, while only 8.05 hours per week were spent exercising. Among respondents who had a smartphone, 56 percent usually surf the Internet unsupervised, the poll found. The poll showed that students go online mainly to watch movies (75.9 percent), listen to music (71.3 percent) and visit social media sites (65.8 percent). The poll collected 16,169 valid samples from students at 57 elementary schools, 30 junior-high schools, 57 senior-high schools and 46 universities.