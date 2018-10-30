Bridal fashion show draws 1,000 to park in Kaohsiung

By Ko Yu-hao and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Kaohsiung’s Siaogangshan Skywalk Park (崗山之眼) on Sunday hosted a bridal fashion show and concert, attracting 1,000 people.

The park, which features a tower from which people can view the city, has attracted more than 600,000 visitors since opening in February, city officials said.

Hopefully, the event will help promote Kaohsiung as a young and hip city, and not as “old and weak” as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Kaohsiung mayoral candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) suggested at a campaign event, the officials said.

Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said the event aimed to help promote tourism and support local wedding dress designers.

Studio and outdoor pre-wedding photoshoots are a big industry in Taiwan, and Tseng said he hopes the show will attract couples to have their pictures taken in Kaohsiung.

The park, which was converted from an old military lookout, houses a repainted pillbox, an 88m skywalk that looks like a violin and a tower with a viewing platform.

Visitors to Kaohsiung might also want to see a museum that focuses on luwei (滷味), snacks marinated in soy sauce, and the Taiwan Bean Sauce Story House, which are suitable for family visits, the bureau said.

Tourists can also visit the Mituo (彌陀), Zihguan (梓官) and Cieding (茄萣) districts to explore the local culture, it added.

Singer Shih Wen-bin (施文彬) performed Where There is True Love (真愛的所在) — a song inspired by the park — at the event.

The lyrics were written by Shih and Golden Melody Award best songwriter award winner Wu Hsiung (武雄).

Wu has written the lyrics for many popular songs, including singer Chiang Hui’s (江蕙) Feng Chui Feng Chui (風吹風吹) and rock band Shin’s (信樂團) Tien Kao Ti Hou (天高地厚).