Philippine police bust fraud ring

Staff writer, with CNA, MANILA

Acting on a tip provided by the Chinese police, officers with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group early yesterday morning busted a telecom fraud ring in the northern Philippines, arresting 25 foreign nationals, including 13 who are suspected of being Taiwanese.

The foreign nationals, who are believed to be from Taiwan and China, are suspected of posing as judges, prosecutors and bank staff to trick an average of 100 Chinese a day into transferring money to designated accounts.

The fraud ring could be part of a larger international criminal syndicate, the members of which “rotate” across different countries to commit crimes, group spokesman Artemio Cinco said.

Authorities who conducted the raid in Dingras, 490km north of Manila, found communication equipment and computers there, including soundproof cubicles.

The suspects are likely to be deported to China to face trial there as “most of the victims and evidence of the crime are in China,” Cinco said.

The raid follows a crackdown by the Philippine anti-cybercrime unit on telecom fraud in Metro Manila and Ilocos Sur in Luzon in January, when it arrested 151 foreign suspects, 78 of them Taiwanese.