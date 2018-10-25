Premier takes Puyuma to boost confidence in service

Staff writer, with CNA

Premier William Lai (賴清德) yesterday took the first Puyuma Express train to run on a track that was repaired after being damaged in a deadly derailment on Sunday to restore confidence in the express line.

Accompanied by a group of officials, Lai said before boarding the Taipei-to-Hualien train that he hoped to restore public confidence in the Puyuma line in the wake of the derailment, which killed 18 people and injured 190.

The service is resuming after the rails and electrical system were repaired and tests were conducted to ensure passenger safety, Lai said.

Two-way traffic on the other track on the double-track line that was not damaged in the accident resumed on Monday morning, and the Taiwan Railways Administration on Tuesday pledged that services on the damaged track would be restored by noon yesterday.

Lai held a news conference at Hualien Railway Station to explain the measures being taken by the government to boost railway safety.

On his return trip to Taipei, the premier stopped at Xinma Station in Yilan County, near where the accident occurred, to visit passengers injured in the crash who remain hospitalized.

The derailment occurred at 4:50pm as Puyuma Express No. 6432 entered a curve near Xinma Station at a speed that was nearly twice the speed limit for that section of the track.