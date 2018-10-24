Teenager under probe for firing air guns in class

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A 13-year-old junior-high school student in Penghu County is under investigation for allegedly firing two air guns at a classroom ceiling and causing panic among students on Friday last week.

The boy was carrying an air rifle and a handgun, both modified to fire pellets, but not real bullets, said Chang Hung-chih (張弘志), head of the criminal investigation section at Magong Police Precinct.

The parents of the teen’s classmates told local media over the weekend that school officials and police were trying to downplay the shooting as just “kids playing around.”

They said the boy worshiped the two shooters in the US Columbine High School Massacre in 1999, in which 12 students and one teacher were killed.

They said the boy used a screenshot from footage of the two Columbine killers for his Facebook page cover photo.

He is known to be a military buff and loves to play with firearms, other parents said, adding that he had posted a video on Facebook showing him firing at a cactus plant.

The video allegedly contained messages that read: “This cactus is bleeding because some shots went astray” and “I felt like shooting those idiots in the classroom in the same way.”

School officials said the boy went into a neighboring classroom, shouting: “I am coming,” and then began shooting in the air, right in front of a teacher and a roomful of students.

After that, he walked out into the lobby to unload the spent magazine and tried to insert another one. While doing so, a teacher subdued him, before others jumped in to disarm him.

School officials said no one was injured, but it frightened many students, some of whom were in a state of shock and cried throughout the day.

Chang yesterday said that the student might be charged with public intimidation and that he is to be handed over to the juvenile court.

The boy allegedly told officials he had a running feud with one student, and that was his way of getting back.

However, he also expressed regret, saying he was sorry and that he did not intend to hurt anyone.