Art academy launches buffalo TV show

By Rachel Lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei National University of the Arts on Friday began broadcasting of a TV channel that features live footage of the institute’s trio of water buffaloes at the Egret Grassland (鷺鷥草原) in Beitou District (北投).

New Ben TV is inspired by Scandinavian programming of live footage of peaceful lakes, lit fireplaces and other tranquil settings, the university said.

University president Chen Kai-huang (陳愷璜) said the channel is meant to act as a counterbalance to the sensory overload and lack of substance of modern audio-visual media, which leads to a lack of patience.

“That is no way for artists to see the world,” Chen said. “We hope to charm our students and the public with the slowness of buffaloes in a fast-paced world.”

The buffaloes are an important part of the campus and student life, and the institute has received many visitors to interact with them, he said, adding that alumni can now admire the animals from anywhere in the world.

The grasslands have plenty of wildlife, including egrets, so there is plenty to see even if the buffaloes walk out of frame, he said.

Live coverage of the water buffaloes is the first phase of the university’s TV plans and the institute is to add other programs, such as broadcasts of its arts festival, lectures and performance art events, he said.

However, the plan is for the channel to focus on nature and art-themed programs, he said.

The buffaloes follow a schedule of sorts and are most likely to be in frame from noon to 4pm, a university employee said.