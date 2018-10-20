Taiwan’s Tang Wei wins an award at London hair show

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese hairdresser Tang Wei (唐威) on Sunday won the avant garde category of this year’s Visionary Awards at the Alternative Hair Show in London, becoming the first Taiwanese to receive the award.

Tang said he had less than a month to prepare for the competition, while moving house and working for Flux Reel Hair Boutique in Taiwan, so he was under a lot of pressure.

“I could write a book based on my experiences this month,” he said after winning the award.

He also barely had enough time to finish his work during the competition.

“I didn’t think about winning the award, just trying not to lose face. I was a bit shocked when I won. It was unexpected,” Tang said.

To echo the theme of this year’s event, “Mystique,” Tang’s hairstyle was based on the secret of life, the delicate change of color representing the growth of cells.

The London show has become a renowned international hairdressing competition. It includes three categories — cut and color, men’s and avant garde.

Japan’s Ryu Kyougoku won the cut and color category and Britain’s Alessandro Barca took the men’s category.

The show was founded by British hairdresser Tony Rizzo to commemorate his son, who died of leukemia at the age of two.

The funds raised are donated to Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research, the only British charity dedicated to improving the lives of those with leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Last year, the show raised ￡280,000 (US$364,000).