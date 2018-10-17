Prosecutor’s jail sentence upheld

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan High Court yesterday upheld a corruption conviction against Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍), a prosecutor at the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office, for taking NT$23 million (US$743,855) in bribes from an underground casino operator.

Chen was handed a 12-year prison sentence.

The court also deprived Chen of her civil rights for five years.

As it was the second ruling on the case, it can still be appealed.

An investigation showed that Chen, 56, had received bribes and special benefits on a regular basis over seven years from businessman Shih Yung-hua (施永華).

“Chen marred an honorable profession that represents the nation’s judiciary when prosecuting criminals. She sold out the core values of power and authority granted by the nation to prosecutors, and eroded public trust in the justice system,” the ruling said.

From December 1999, Chen had received regular bribes from Shih, who operated an underground electronic casino in what was New Taipei County at the time, as Shih looked to Chen to help shield the illegal business from police raids.

It was found that besides the NT$23 million in bribes, Chen also received special benefits from Shih, including luxury gifts and dinners at upscale restaurants, over the seven-year period.

Also charged in the case was Kuo Hsueh-lien (郭學廉), Chen’s lawyer at the time, who was accused of helping Chen to launder the money.

In the first ruling in July 2014, Chen was convicted of corruption and given a 12-year prison sentence, while Kuo was convicted of money laundering and handed a six-month prison sentence.

Both defendants appealed and Kuo received the same six-month prison term in yesterday’s ruling.