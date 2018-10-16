Graphic designers from Taichung give utility access hole covers a special touch

By Ou Su-mei and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taichung Water Resource Bureau has invited three graphic artists to decorate utility access hole covers to be installed in the city’s Shueinan area (水湳) and the districts of Fongyuan (豐原) and Taiping (太平) at the end of the month.

The three covers were decorated by artists Page Tsou (鄒駿昇), Chen Chu-li (陳姝里) and Inca Pan (潘昀珈), who is professionally known as “chuan pei mu” (川貝母).

The three artists each have a personal connection to the place where their cover design is to be installed, the agency said, adding that through art, they have portrayed the story of the city and the Green River (綠川).

Tsou, who was born in Fengyuan, was inspired by the concept of Fengyuan as a “distribution center,” the agency said.

His design portrays a sense of nostalgia, evokes the memories of local residents and presents the heyday of Fongyuan, it added.

Chen, who was raised in Shueinan, painted a bird’s eye view of the route airplanes flew when Taichung Shueinan Airport was still operating, the agency said.

She divided the utility access hole cover into segments and used fine lines to depict the landscape of Shueinan as it was in the past, as well as what it is to become when the area turns into the Shueinan Economic and Trade Park, it said.

Pan’s creative process was informed by the traditional name of the district: niao rong tou (鳥榕頭), the agency said.

In his design, Pan, who resides in Taichung, showcases a different side of Taiping from the agriculture for which it is known, it said.

The agency hopes that the artists’ unique interpretations of Taichung’s identity and the local scenery would give rise to a new artistic movement in the city.

Utility access hole covers especially designed for the river have already been installed, it added.