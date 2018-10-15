Free flu shots to start from today

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Government-funded influenza vaccinations are to begin today and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urged nine groups of people who are eligible for free shots to get vaccinated as soon as possible for better protection throughout the flu season.

The nine groups eligible for government-funded flu vaccinations are: those aged 50 or older; pregnant women and parents of infant under six months old; pre-school children older than six months; elementary, junior-high and high-school students; and students at vocational schools or in grades 1, 2 or 3 at a five-year junior college, and children and adolescents in resettlement.

Also included are healthcare and public-health practitioners; disease-prevention personnel, livestock industry workers, animal disease prevention personnel; people who work at nursing homes or long-term care facilities; and people who work at nurseries or preschools.

Elementary-school students and older students can get vaccinated at school from next month and others eligible for free vaccinations can go to a local public health center or a contracted healthcare facility.

The CDC said about 6 million government-funded vaccines were purchased for this flu season, enough for about one-quarter of the population.

The free vaccines would be given to hospitals first and allocated to temporary community vaccination stations and public health centers as they become available, it said.

As the antibodies decline over time and the seasonal flu vaccine aims to protect against the most commonly circulating strains that year, people are encouraged to get vaccinated every year for better protection, it said.