Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writers, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Ex-ambassador falls sick

Former ambassador to the Dominican Republic Tang Ji-zen (湯繼仁) yesterday collapsed while accompanying foreign dignitaries in a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, but regained consciousness after treatment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Tang, who is now an ambassador on home assignment after the Dominican Republic broke ties with Taiwan in May, lapsed into unconsciousness in the midst of a meeting between Tsai and foreign dignitaries invited to attend the Double Ten National Day celebrations, the ministry said. Taipei City Hospital’s Department of Emergency Medicine said that Tang was first attached to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine and given 26 shots of adrenalin, but remained in critical condition. He was then transferred to National Taiwan University Hospital and regained consciousness after further treatment. He is to remain in hospital for observation, the ministry said.

WEATHER

Cooler weather in north

The arrival of the first northeast monsoon would start affecting the weather today until Saturday, sending the mercury down in the northern and northeastern regions, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Temperatures in the north are forecast to slide to about 19°C, the bureau said, adding that people living in coastal areas in the north would experience even lower temperatures. Chances of occasional rains are high in the northern and northeastern regions, with sporadic heavy rainfall likely to occur in the northeastern region and Taipei and New Taipei City, the bureau’s forecast showed. Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation, with afternoon thundershowers in the south and the mountainous areas in central Taiwan, it said, advising people living in the southern and central regions to be alert to the large variation in temperature between daytime and evening. Although the northeast monsoon is expected to weaken by Sunday, chances of occasional rains remain high between Sunday and Tuesday next week, the bureau said.

HEALTH

Agencies trade accusations

Local and central health authorities yesterday blamed each other for not issuing a public warning and recalling products over a reported food scare implicating Yi Jin King (義進金), which allegedly used forged labels and banned chemicals in its egg products. The Chiayi County Health Bureau said that in July it found 0.05 parts per million of nicarbazin in eggs produced by the firm, which were sold at a Pxmart outlets nationwide. Nicarbazin is legal for general veterinary use, but is prohibited for use in egg-producing hens, according to Council of Agriculture regulations. Council officials said the bureau neglected to inform the public about the test results, and failure to do so has allowed the tainted eggs to be sold on the market. However, bureau officials said they had notified the council in July, but as it did not receive any instructions, it issued no public warnings or orders to recall the eggs. The bureau is not responsible for testing eggs for toxic substances or banned chemicals, and was helping with a nationwide food safety inspection program coordinated by the council. Company owner Su Wen-yuan (蘇文源) yesterday said that test results from August and last month showed his company’s egg products were safe and conformed to health standards.