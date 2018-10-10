Museum to show Monet painting, other masterpieces from Pushkin Museum

Staff Writer, with CNA

French impressionist painter Claude Monet’s Luncheon on the Grass is to be featured at an exhibition opening on Nov. 17 at the National Palace Museum in Taipei, the show’s organizers said on Monday.

The exhibition is to feature 65 landscape paintings by 48 artists from the 17th to 20th centuries loaned from the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, with a focus on impressionist and post-impressionist works, they said.

Luncheon on the Grass (1865-1866) depicts members of the Parisian middle class enjoying a picnic in the forests of Fontainebleau some time in autumn, which was painted by the artist in his 20s just before the dawn of impressionism, the organizers said.

Inspired by Edouard Manet’s masterpiece of the same name, Monet began his own Luncheon on the Grass in the spring of 1865, hoping to finish the large-scale painting for the 1866 Salon, but was unable to complete it in time and eventually abandoned it, they said.

In 1884, he cut the work into three parts, two of which have survived to the present day while the third piece disappeared, they added.

It is possible that his failure with the large composition prompted Monet to make a smaller version and the only full record of that work is a much smaller sketch at the Pushkin museum, the organizers said.

Other artists whose works are featured in the exhibition are Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Rousseau.

The exhibition is to be divided into several categories for visitors to trace the development of modern French landscape painting and travel through natural landscapes, rustic life, bustling Parisian streets and boundless landscapes of the imagination, the organizers said.

The exhibition is to run until Feb. 17 next year.