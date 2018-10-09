Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

AIRLINES

Far Eastern adds Jeju route

Far Eastern Air Transport Corp (FAT) yesterday launched a new route between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Jeju, South Korea, making it the airline’s third international route. The carrier said it would operate round-trip services to the tourist destination on Mondays and Fridays. The departing flight would leave Taoyuan airport at 6:40pm, while the return leg would take off from Jeju at 10:35pm, Far Eastern said. The airline also operates direct flights to Da Nang, Vietnam, and Niigata, Japan.

RECREATION

Hundreds register for race

Hundreds of cyclists are to take part in the annual Taiwan mountain challenge later this month, Taiwan Cyclist Federation secretary-general Ho Li-chin (何麗卿) has announced. A total of 712 cyclists — 300 from Taiwan and 412 from other nations — are to compete in the Taiwan King of the Mountain race on Oct. 26, she said. The foreign cyclists include 56 from Hong Kong, 40 from the US, 40 from Thailand, 36 from Japan, 12 from South Korea and 20 from China, she added. The number of foreign competitors has steadily increased since the event started in 2012, when only 100 Taiwanese cyclists and about 30 foreigners participated, she said. This year’s event, which offers a total purse of NT$2.14 million (US$69,390) is part of the Taiwan Cycle Festival, a series of cycling events held across the nation from June 1 to Dec. 31.