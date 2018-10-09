Nantou tea expo draws nearly 3,000

By Tung Chen-kuo and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Nearly 3,000 people on Sunday visited the Nantou Global Tea Expo in Chung Hsing New Village (中興新村).

More than 400 tables were registered for the annual event this year, compared with 370 last year.

Participants began setting up tables at about 3pm.

Several of the tables were run by children, including three-year-old Wang Wei-yi (王維翌), who began learning the art of the tea ceremony when he was just 18 months old.

The event, which took place on a sports field in front of Chung Hsing Hall (中興會堂), featured a tea ritual from the Song Dynasty, as well as British afternoon tea and black tea from Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake region.

Lin Hui-mei (林惠美), chief executive officer of Nantou-based tea company Sun Moon Lake Dong Feng Black Manor, said her table was inspired by a desire to present Eastern, as well as Western tea cultures.

Judges selected their 10 favorite tables.

The expo aims to be a bridge between tea producers and consumers, Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) said at the event.

The expo encourages tea producers to put more effort into their work, he said.

The expo has also given tea from Nantou County an international reputation and created business opportunities for the tourism industry, Lin Ming-chen said, adding that he hopes people would visit Nantou to purchase local tea and enjoy the scenery.

The Nantou Global Tea Expo began on Saturday and runs through Sunday.