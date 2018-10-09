Ministry, police to step up speed limit enforcement

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday said that it would work more closely with police to improve enforcement of the speed limit in areas where speeding frequently occurs, adding that the speed limit in residential areas as well as on roads around schools would be lowered to 30kph.

The New Taipei City Police Department on May 1 started warning motorists that it would start cracking down on speeding in the city’s Wanli Tunnel (萬里隧道) on July 1, which helped drive down the percentage of speeding drivers from 6.02 percent in May to 1.1 percent in July, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀) said.

As such, the ministry is planning to step up enforcement in locations where speeding occurs frequently, he said.

Drivers are advised to observe a speed limit of 30kph when they are in residential areas or around schools, Wu said.

The ministry also plans to change the driver’s license exam for motorcycle riders within one year by increasing the number of situational questions in the written part of the exam, Wu said.

In situational questions, motorcycle riders would be asked how they should properly react in hypothetical scenarios that could happen on the road, Wu said.

The database for the situational questions would be expanded from 60 to 120, Wu said, adding that the number of the situational questions on the written test would be raised from five to 10.

Situational questions would also be presented to test takers along with photographs so that they can understand the questions easily and correctly, the Directorate-General of Highways said.

Traffic safety lessons would be offered in schools that have relatively higher percentages of students getting into traffic accidents, the agency said.

Students are obliged to take the lessons — which are to be increased from 90 minutes to two hours — before they take the license exam, it said.