Taiwanese named US group’s fellow

Staff writer, with CNA

Hung Tsung-min (洪聰敏), a professor of physical education at National Taiwan Normal University, has been selected as an international fellow by the National Academy of Kinesiology in the US, only the second Taiwanese to receive the honor, the university said in a statement on Monday.

The Redmond, Washington-based academy is dedicated to encouraging and promoting the study and science of human movement and physical education, and has named more than 140 international fellows since it was founded in 1926 as the American Academy of Kinesiology and Physical Education.

The title of international fellow recognizes the recipients as having made remarkable academic achievements in the areas of kinesiology and physical education.

Hung received his doctorate in sports psychology from the University of Maryland in 1996. Since returning to Taiwan in 1997, he has focused on research in the field of sports cognitive neuroscience, the university said.

His main research falls in the areas of neurological mechanisms and control in competitive sport and the impact of exercise on cognitive neurological functioning in the brain, it said.

He has published more than 140 papers in domestic and foreign journals, and has helped many Taiwanese athletes perform better at international events.

Earlier this year he received an Outstanding Research Award from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Tsai Min-chung (蔡敏忠), former head of the Ministry of Education’s Department of Physical Education, in 1981 became the first person from Taiwan to be named an international fellow by the academy.