Man arrested for drug trafficking outside Manila

Staff writer, with CNA, MANILA

A 71-year-old Taiwanese man suspected of trafficking drugs was arrested near Manila on Monday through the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the two nations.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a report yesterday said that a man surnamed Chang (張) was captured in a shopping mall in Muntinlupa, about 22km south of Manila.

PDEA agents and Philippine police received a tip on Chang’s whereabouts and approached him asking to buy drugs, the report said.

Agents arrested Chang at about 10:30am and seized about 3kg of amphetamines found on his person worth an estimated 20.4 million pesos (US$375,487).

Chang, who is on a Taiwanese wanted list, was questioned overnight by police with the assistance of liaison officers from the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau.

Chang’s household is registered in New Taipei City and he frequently travels to the Philippines, police said.

Chang also said during questioning that the seized drugs were supplied by a Chinese national, the PDEA said.

Under Philippine law, anyone found in possession of more than 50g of amphetamines could face life in prison, it added.