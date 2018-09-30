Nation signs deal to buy US$1.56bn of US soybeans

Staff writer, with CNA, NEW YORK

The nation has agreed to buy up to US$1.56 billion of soybeans from the US this year and next year, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago said on Friday.

An agricultural trade delegation on Thursday signed a letter of intent on soybean purchases with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, the office said in a statement.

The delegation was led by Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufacturers’ Association chairman Hung Yau-kuen (洪堯昆).

Hung said the agreement showed Taiwan’s support for US farmers at a time of rising trade friction between the US and China.

So far this year, Washington has imposed tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods, while China has retaliated by targeting US merchandise, including agricultural products such as soybeans and corn.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hung said that a similar purchase agreement was signed last year.

In the two purchase agreements, Taiwan plans to buy a maximum of 3.9 million tonnes of soybeans worth up to US$1.56 billion.

Taiwan is Minnesota’s sixth-largest export market and a key trading partner for such products.

“With the US Department of Agriculture predicting the largest US soybean crop ever, these export opportunities are vitally important,” Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said in a separate statement.

Since 1998, Taiwan has sent 12 delegations to the US to arrange agricultural purchases, showing Taipei’s determination to boost agricultural and economic exchanges with the US, the Chicago office said.