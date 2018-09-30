TAIPEI ELECTION: Yao to launch HQ within two weeks

By Tsai Ya-hua and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei mayoral candidate Pasuya Yao (姚文智) and DPP Taipei city councilor candidates are to launch the first of 27 joint campaign offices today.

DPP councilor candidates Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶) and Chou Po-ya (周柏雅) are both to hold launch events.

Yao is in Japan, but is reportedly to address the ceremonies in prerecorded videos.

Next month is a critical period for the campaigns, DPP Legislator and Yao campaign spokeswoman Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said, adding that all offices are to be opened within the next two weeks.

Yao’s campaign headquarters are to open toward the middle of next month, she said, adding that they will differ from past campaign centers, not only inviting supporters to stop by for a chat, but also serving as a “command center.”

Yao on Friday evening attended the first two of six planned campaign rallies with DPP councilor candidates in Zhongshan (中山) and Datong (大同) districts.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who serves as the DPP chairperson, also attended Friday’s event — the third time in two months that she has campaigned for Yao.