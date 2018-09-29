‘Brave dinosaur’ Line stickers go on sale for charity

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Drawings made by a 10-year-old patient who passed away while undergoing surgery for a congenital heart condition have been released as stickers on the Line app, with all the proceeds to be donated to charity.

The girl, nicknamed Chi Chi (綺綺), was born with a congenital heart condition, but her parents did not give up on her, said Shih Jin-chung (施景中), the obstetrician at National Taiwan University Hospital who delivered Chi Chi.

When Chi Chi was six years old, she and her mother visited him at the hospital and told him that she had undergone heart surgery, Shih said.

Chi Chi’s mother said that Chi Chi loves dinosaurs and wanted to be as tough, fearless and courageous as one, Shih said.

At five years old, Chi Chi underwent her second heart operation, and even though she was scared, she promised to be “as brave as dinosaurs,” he said.

While looking at the inpatient list of the surgical department’s intensive care unit this summer, he was surprised to see Chi Chi’s name, Shih said.

She was to complete the final phase of her operations during the summer holiday, Shih said, adding that if she survived the final phase, she would have been able to live the rest of her life with a normal heart.

However, Chi Chi did not survive the operation.

After Chi Chi passed away, her godmother created Line stickers using Chi Chi’s drawings of dinosaurs.

The profits are to be donated to the Cardiac Children’s Foundation Taiwan to help other young patients.

Shih, who submitted the stickers to the Line app for review, said that once he received notice that the stickers had been approved, he told Chi Chi’s mother before purchasing the stickers himself.

He said he wanted Chi Chi’s mother to be her “No. 1 fan,” and hopes that Chi Chi’s love will always remain in the world.