NARL bolsters ties with Belgian center for microelectronics

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The National Applied Research Laboratories (NARL) and Belgium’s Interuniversity Microelectronics Center (Imec) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding in Taipei, saying they look forward to collaborating closely on development of microscopic imaging applications.

Imec, founded in 1984, is a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics, biomedical electronics, semiconductors and energy-related technologies, and the NARL expects to work with it to develop hyperspectral imaging technology and applications in wearables, NARL Director-General Wang Yeong-her (王永和) told a news conference in Taipei.

Imec in 2008 set up a local subsidiary, Imec Taiwan Co, at Hsinchu Science Park 8, which proved an “excellent decision,” as Taiwan has been an extremely important market, Imec CEO and president Luc Van den hove said as the Taiwanese company celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Smart imaging has enormous potential in automatic quality control and processing, and can be applied in logistics, security, health checks and other domains, Van den hove said, adding that the memorandum signals “yet another big step” in Imec’s relations with Taiwan.

The NARL Instrument Technology Research Center (ITRC) is to work with Imec Taiwan Co, as is it has since 2014, center Director-General Yang Yao-joe (楊燿州) said.

The relationship between the two is “mutually complementary,” as Imec benefits from ITRC’s optics and vacuum coating techniques, while the center could make use of the chip-related technologies of its Belgian counterpart, whose prominent partners include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co, he said.

As part of the collaboration, the center is to apply Imec’s latest snapscan hyperspectral imaging camera system to develop microscopic analysis tools for medical and semiconductor inspections, he said.

Hyperspectral imaging technology allows users to capture objects beyond the scope of visible light, Yang added.

Alongside other NARL affiliates, ITRC has helped develop remote sensing instruments and optical components for Formosat-5, Taiwan’s first domestically developed satellite, center Deputy Director-General Kao Jiann-shiun (高健薰) said, adding that the memorandum does not cover space technology development.