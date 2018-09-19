Taipei police hold woman over random slashings

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei police have detained a woman and are to place her under psychiatric evaluation after she allegedly carried out random slashing attacks on a street and on the MRT metropolitan rail system.

The latest attack took place at about 6pm on Monday at the MRT Taipei Main Station, where the suspect cut a woman across the chest, police said.

The victim sustained a 15cm wound and was treated by paramedics, they said.

The suspect, surnamed Wang (王), 37, was quickly overpowered by passengers and security personnel at the scene of the attack, said police Captain Chen Chin-cheng (陳金城), who heads a unit responsible for security on the MRT system.

“The suspect was taken to a police station, where she behaved erratically during questioning and seemed to have psychological problems,” Chen said.

Medical experts were called in for an examination and they said that Wang had a mental disorder, he said, adding that police have requested a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital.

Wang’s police record showed that she last week carried out a similar attack with a box cutter, Chen said.

A woman surnamed Lin (林) on Thursday last week filed a police report after being slashed by an assailant while she was walking on a street in the city’s Wanhua District (萬華), Chen said, adding that she sustained a 10cm cut on her arm.

Wang told police that she carried the box cutter with the intention of slashing people, but could not explain why, he said.

Police urged the public to remain alert and be aware of their surroundings when walking on the streets and riding the MRT or other forms of public transportation.