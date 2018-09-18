Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Murder suspect returns

An Israeli-American man suspected to be involved in the murder last month of a Canadian resident of New Taipei City arrived in Taipei yesterday from Manila, escorted by four Taiwanese police officers. After arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Oren Mayer was taken to the Criminal Investigation Bureau for questioning before being referred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for further investigation. The 37-year-old Mayer, and Ewart Bent, a 30-year-old American, are suspected of killing Ryan Sanjay Ramgahan and dismembering his body. Ramgahan’s remains were discovered on Aug. 22 under the Zhongzheng Bridge in Yonghe District (永和). Philippine police have said that Mayer, who left Taiwan after the murder, was arrested on Sept. 5 in an apartment in Cainta on Luzon island following a tipoff from Taiwanese police.

DIPLOMACY

PILP course opens in Taipei

The Taiwan leg of the annual Pacific Islands Leadership Program (PILP) opened yesterday in Taipei, as 22 participants began a six-week training session to sharpen their leadership skills by learning from Taiwanese experts in various fields. This year’s program began on Aug. 20 at the East-West Center’s campus in Hawaii with a one-month course on experiential learning exercises. The Taipei segment is being held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs. Now in its sixth year, the project has trained a total of 122 people from 15 nations in the Pacific region. Addressing yesterday’s opening ceremony, American Institute in Taiwan Deputy Director Raymond Greene said Taiwan is the best partner for providing invaluable opportunities for citizens of the Pacific nations to enhance their leadership capabilities. Taiwan is the regional leader in economic, environmental, healthcare and social benchmarks, he said.

DIPLOMACY

Donations followed the law

MOFA yesterday said the donations the government made to El Salvador were paid in accordance with the law, amid questions raised by prosecutors in that nation who allege that part of the money was used by the former ruling party for campaign purposes. Prosecutor Douglas Melendez on Thursday said that he was investigating the alleged diversion of US$10 million in funds donated by Taiwan and purportedly used to pay for campaigning. All cooperation between Taiwan and its former ally was conducted in accordance with the law, ministry spokesperson Andrew Lee (李憲章) said. The government carefully screened all assistance proposals made by the Salvadorean government and donations were made in public with detailed records of where the funding was to be used, he said.

WEATHER

Sunshine expected: CWB

The weather is to remain sunny nationwide until Saturday, when northeasterly winds are to build up, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast yesterday. Stable weather will continue through Friday, forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) said. However, there could still be afternoon showers in mountainous areas of northern Taiwan and adjacent locations, he said. Mountainous and plains areas in central and southern Taiwan can also expect afternoon showers, though the rain will last longer than in the north, Kuan said. Starting Saturday, the windward side of areas in northern Taiwan could see sporadic showers, Kuan said.