Million 3G users have four months before service ends

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

About 1 million people still use 3G mobile communication services, which are to be terminated by the end of this year, the National Communications Commission said in a report.

Taiwan still had 1,008,098 3G subscribers at the end of last month, the commission said, adding that there were 5.51 million on Dec. 31 last year.

Of the 3G accounts, 245,453 were Chunghwa Telecom subscribers, 399,700 were with Taiwan Mobile, 362,447 used Far EasTone Telecommunications and 498 were with Taiwan Star, the commission’s data showed.

To facilitate the migration from 3G to 4G services, telecoms have introduced easy ways for subscribers to renew their contracts, by replying to text messages or talking to staff on the telephone.

Subscribers can switch to 4G without having to visit a store, the commission said.

The commission said that it started to plan for the transition to 4G last year and charged telecoms with ensuring that 3G users could seamlessly migrate to the new standard.

However, apart from providing various subscription plans, telecoms could still decide to reserve part of their 4G bandwidth to continue offering 3G, so that users could keep their numbers, phones and plans for the same or a better price, the commission said.