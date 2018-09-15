Drivers protest over emissions plans for large goods vehicles

By Yang Mien-chieh / Staff reporter

Drivers yesterday protested in Taipei over an amendment to the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣汙染防制法) that gives the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) the right to tighten emission standards for large goods vehicles aged 10 years or more.

Protesters parked about 100 vehicles on the corner of Ketagalan Boulevard and Zhongshan S Road, where they held signs saying that the government was “destroying their livelihoods” and “forcibly scrapping vehicles.”

The EPA said the amendment of Article 36-2 authorizes it to bolster emissions standards for diesel-fuel large goods vehicles that are at least 10 years old “after assessing the need to improve air quality.”

No new standards have been set, it said, adding that it would follow legal procedures to hold public hearings and invite all parties to discussions before publishing new standards.

A grace period would be implemented to give owners of large goods vehicles time to bring their vehicles in line with new standards, it said.

The EPA said it understands that some drivers and businesses rely on large goods vehicles to make a living, so its prime objective has been to ask them to address emissions produced by their vehicles so that they conform to regulations.

The EPA is deliberating subsidy programs for owners of large goods vehicles to help them meet stricter emissions standards, such as subsidizing costs for the calibration and adjustment of fuel pumps, power systems, pistons and valve covers, as well as purchases of new vehicles while helping them secure low-interest loans, it said.

As long as a vehicle’s emissions conform to existing regulations, it can be used, the EPA said.