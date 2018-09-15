Taiwan wins eight medals at World Cup for hairstylists

Staff writer with CNA, PARIS

Taiwanese hairstylists clinched three gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the OMC Hairworld World Cup in Paris earlier this week, the Taipei Representative Office in France said.

The Taiwan team did particularly well in the “fantasy style” category, with Wu Chih-lin (吳芷霖), Cheng Chang-an (鄭長安) and Lo Hui-chuan (羅慧娟) winning the top three prizes in that order.

Weng Nu-ting (翁女婷), a student from the Department of Styling and Cosmetology at Tainan University of Technology, took home a gold medal in the “gents creative” category.

Weng, who has been studying in the field for the past four years, said that hairstyling has been a passion of hers for a long time.

In preparation for the competition, Weng said that she spent a lot of time honing her skills, often practicing until close to midnight.

Another student from the same department, Lai Tzu-i (賴姿儀), placed fifth in the “ladies technical” category.

Lai said she became interested in hairstyling because her mother is a hairdresser, and she began participating in competitions when she was in high school to improve her skills.

In the two months leading up to the competition, she spent every day practicing in the classroom, Lai said.

OMC Hairworld offers a global platform for those in the beauty world to show off their hairstyling skills.

OMC started the annual competition in 1946 and now has more than 50 member countries and 2 million individual members from around the world.

This year’s competition was held from Saturday to Monday, with hairstylists from 48 countries participating.