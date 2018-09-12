GLOBE spot extended five more years

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and the US have signed an agreement renewing Taiwan’s participation in an international science and education program, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said on Monday.

The program is aimed at cultivating environmental stewardship, fostering intercultural understanding and facilitating scientific exchanges, the AIT said in a news release.

The agreement to renew Taiwan’s participation in the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) program for another five years was signed by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US and the AIT on Aug. 14.

The program, which was launched by the US in 1994, provides students and the general public around the world the opportunity to participate in data collection and the scientific processes to allow them to contribute meaningfully to the understanding of the Earth and the global environment, its Web site says.

Since joining in 2013, Taiwan has been an active contributor to the community of 120 participating countries, the news release said, adding that the nation has hosted international conferences and brought students from India, Thailand, the Philippines, Mongolia and Malaysia to collaborate on events.

Also recognized by fellow members for its data contributions to the GLOBE scientific community, Taiwan was the sixth and third-largest contributor in 2015 and 2016 respectively, the AIT said.

Hopefully, Taiwan can serve as a role model for the Indo-Pacific region with its “robust contributions,” it quoted GLOBE chairman Tony Murphy as saying.

In separate news, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced that Taiwan and Luxembourg have signed an agreement paving the way for a reciprocal working holiday program.

The agreement was signed on Aug. 21 by the representatives of the two nations, it said.

Taiwan and Luxembourg would each have an annual quota of 40 citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 who may travel and work in the other country for up to one year, the ministry said.

The ministry said it expects the deal to help advance bilateral tourism, as well as cultural and youth exchanges.

More details about the program and its launch date would be announced by the end of the year at the earliest, it said.

Luxembourg is the 11th European nation and the 16th country worldwide to sign a working holiday agreement with Taiwan, the ministry said.

The other 15 are Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.