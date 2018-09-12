Mangkhut raised to super typhoon, heads for channel

Staff writer, with CNA

Typhoon Mangkhut was yesterday upgraded to a super typhoon and would be closest to Taiwan this weekend, when it could pose a potential threat to eastern areas and the Hengchun Peninsula, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

As of 8am yesterday, Mangkhut was 2,340km east-southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), traveling west at 22kph, the bureau said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 184kph with gusts of up to 227kph, it said.

Mangkhut was projected to pass through the Bashi Channel just south of Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday, bringing rainfall to eastern areas of the nation, it added.

The bureau said that it could not forecast the exact path of the storm and did not exclude the possibility that Mangkhut could turn north and make landfall in Taiwan.

The storm’s path should become clearer tomorrow, it said.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression that on Monday caused unstable weather nationwide was upgraded to Tropical Storm Barijat, but has since left Taiwan, the bureau said.