Final of global culinary contest held in Keelung

Staff writer, with CNA

Keelung is hosting the international final of the Jeunes Chefs Rotisseurs Competition tomorrow, with more than a score of young chefs from across the world, the Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health, which is hosting the event, said on Tuesday.

In the final, the chefs, all under the age of 27 and from Europe, North America, Australasia and Africa, are given identical boxes of ingredients to prepare a meal for four people, consisting of an appetizer, main course and dessert, the institute said in a statement.

The award ceremony and gala dinner are scheduled for Saturday.

It is the first time that the international finals are being held in Asia, which would boost the nation’s image on the world stage, the institute said.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said the nation’s rich and diverse seafood is to be highlighted in the competition.

The competition, organized by the world’s oldest international gastronomic society, La Chaine des Rotisseurs, was first held in Switzerland in 1977.

The aim is to encourage and promote culinary expertise among chefs under the age of 27, the society’s Web site says.

The annual event is open to chefs working in a member of the organization.