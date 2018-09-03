Police arrest four after stabbing death

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police yesterday morning arrested two men at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in connection with a knife attack on Friday night in which a man was killed at a karaoke bar in Taipei.

The two men, surnamed Chou (周) and Kuo (郭), both 25, were stopped at the airport and detained for questioning over the death of 20-year-old Lin Yen-ting (林彥廷), police said, adding that two others were arrested and a fifth man was being sought.

Chou and Kuo were attempting to travel to Hong Kong, police said.

Lin was drinking with friends when he got into an argument with Chung Po-en (鍾博恩), 52, at the W Lounge Parlor, a karaoke bar on Linsen N Road, police said.

Chung called for help, allegedly asking his son to come to the bar and bring his friends, who brought machetes, watermelon knives and a baseball bat, Zhongshan Police Precinct Criminal Investigation Division chief Ho Ming-hsien (何明賢) said.

The suspects allegedly attacked Lin, who sustained cuts to his face and body, with a wound to the neck that produced severe bleeding suspected to be the fatal wound, Ho said, adding that Lin was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Officers worked through the night to identify the suspects from video footage and the testimony of witnesses, Ho said.

Within a few hours a bulletin was issued for the arrests, he said.

Chung and his 23-year-old son were arrested at their residence, while the fifth suspect had not been apprehended, Ho said.

Chung owned a share of the W Lounge Parlor and the dispute was probably over money or business affairs, with Lin reportedly seeking to be a major shareholder and to manage the premises, police said.