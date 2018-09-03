Taipei public transport spending double the average

Staff writer, with CNA

Households in Taipei spend an average of NT$24,000 (US$781) per year on public transport, more than twice the national average, statistics released yesterday by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) showed.

The average annual expenditure per household in Taiwan last year was NT$812,000, with Taipei having the highest average at NT$1.08 million, followed by Taoyuan’s NT$880,000, statistics for last year on family income and expenditure showed.

Nationwide, households in Taipei on average spent the most on public transport, clothing and recreation, the data showed.

Last year, average household expenditure for public transport in Taipei was more than twice the national average of NT$10,000, due mainly to the effectiveness of the public transport system, the agency said.

About 2 million tickets were purchased for the Taipei MRT rail system each day, data provided by Taipei Rapid Transit Corp showed.

Taipei’s average household expenditure for purchases of motor vehicles was just NT$4,768 last year, compared with the national average of NT$15,000.

In New Taipei City, average household spending on public transport was NT$13,000, which was also higher than the national average.

The statistics showed that an average family in Taipei spent NT$31,000 on footwear and clothing, higher than the national average of NT$23,000.

Average spending in Taipei on recreation was NT$88,000, with travel taking the largest slice at NT$55,000.