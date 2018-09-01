Tropical storm record nearly set: expert

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Twenty-one typhoons or tropical storms were formed in the western Pacific Ocean from January to last month, the third-most since 1958.

This year’s 21st tropical storm, Jebi, formed on Tuesday morning, former Central Weather Bureau forecast center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Only 1965 and 1971 saw more storms during the period, at 23 each, he said.

Fourteen typhoons or tropical storms formed from July to last month, near the record of 15 formed in 1960, Wu said.

Jebi’s small wind shear and high ocean heat helped it quickly develop into a typhoon at 2pm on Wednesday, Wu said, adding that it could strengthen further.

Jebi is likely to move north toward Japan, Wu said, citing data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

The weather today and tomorrow is expected to turn drier, as a monsoon trough moves west and a Pacific high-pressure system nears Taiwan, Wu said.

However, chances of afternoon thundershowers remain high, particularly in mountainous areas, he said.