Design award winners on exhibition at Bopiliao

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The winning works from the Taipei New Horizon Foundation’s annual design competition go on display today at the Bopiliao Historic Block (剝皮寮歷史街區) in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華).

This year’s winners are: Future Family — Artificial Intelligence Aquarium (未來家庭—人工智慧水族箱) by Lin Jin-yao (林經堯), Huang Yu-chieh (黃郁傑) and Wang Han-lei (王瀚磊); On the Island Breathing (在島上呼吸) by Air Structure Lab; and Private Space (私人空間) by Yang Jheng-chun (楊政錞).

The projects won grants of NT$1 million (US$32,540), NT$500,000 and NT$300,000 respectively.

As a part of its Taipei New Horizon Art Festival, the foundation also awarded consolation prizes of NT$5,000 each to 10 projects.

One of the projects was Red Dot winner Under 1.0 (瀕危1.0) by National Taiwan University of Arts Department of Visual Communication Design graduate Wan Xiang-xin (萬向欣).

In the piece, Wan reimagines the Landolt C chart — also known as the Japanese vision test — to raise awareness about animals in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

The foundation said that from April 19 to July, it received 218 entries for the festival, which is themed “My Style.”

The winning designs are to be displayed in the historic block’s exhibition room 155 until Sept. 14.

They are then to be exhibited at Taipei New Horizon Building’s Cultural Plaza at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區) from Oct. 25 to Nov. 18.