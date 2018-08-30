CDC verifies six new dengue cases

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed six new cases of indigenous dengue fever, bringing the total number of cases this year to 53, with most of them being reported in Taichung and New Taipei City.

Five of the new cases were reported in Taichung’s Dali (大里), Taiping (太平區), East (東) and North (北) districts. Those infected began experiencing symptoms between Aug. 20 and Friday, and four of them are still hospitalized.

Of the five patients, three had visited Happy Farm (開心農場) in Dali District, where several people who have been infected had also visited recently.

Happy Farm and the nearby Neixin Market (內新市場) were identified as high-risk areas and was temporarily closed to the public last week.

However, two of the new cases had not visited the area, indicating that the virus has spread, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said.

The newest case to be confirmed was in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊), after a woman in her 60s began showing symptoms on Sunday. She is sill in hospital.

Many of those from New Taipei City who had been infected had visited farming areas beforehand, Lo said, adding that the farms they were mostly small private farms in different areas.

However, more than 200 people rent land of up to about 4 hectares on Happy Farm, Lo said.

The CDC found more than 159 containers containing mosquito larvae last week, he said, adding that people in Taichung should be especially cautious and take preventive measures against mosquitoes.

Of the 53 confirmed indigenous dengue fever cases, 25 were in Taichung and 22 in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District.

Taipei and Chaiyi County have each recorded two cases, while Taoyuan and Kaohsiung have each recorded one.