Research budget not waning: minister

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s budget for fiscal 2019 is expected to reach NT$54.6 billion (US$1.78 billion), up 2.4 percent from this fiscal year, Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said on Monday, rejecting criticism that the ministry’s funding for basic research is shrinking.

A statement issued by the Chinese Society of Cell and Molecular Biology and 12 other academic societies on Wednesday last week accused the ministry of cutting the basic research budget and devoting more funds to industrial projects, such as artificial intelligence (AI), over the past two years.

The ministry should increase its budget for basic research in accordance with the inflation rate and cancel its plan to subsidize specific research domains and age groups, the societies said.

Their complaint echoed that of Academia Sinica researchers, who also raised concern about reduced funding for basic research at their biennial convocation last month.

Chen told a news conference at the ministry in Taipei that it has not cut its budget for basic research, but has actually increased it over the past few years.

The Executive Yuan on July 26 approved a budget of NT$119 billion for technology-related spending for next fiscal year, of which the ministry is to be allocated NT$54.6 billion, the ministry’s Department of Planning Director-General James Lin (林廣宏) said.

The ministry is to spend NT$41 billion of the total budget on its own expenditures, while NT$4.2 billion would be shared by its three science park bureaus and the remaining NT$9.4 billion would go to its three subsidiaries: the National Applied Research Laboratories, the National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center and the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction, he said.

The budget allocated to the ministry’s academic research departments increased from NT$22.32 billion in 2016, to NT$21.72 billion last year and NT$24.36 billion this year, Lin said.

It is to increase further to NT$24.37 billion next year, he said, adding that the departments of engineering techniques and biomedical sciences receive more funds.

In addition to funding for general research, the ministry has secured budgets for eight special projects — the space program, AI technology, brain science, synchrotron radiation, medical devices and new ocean research vessels, as well as two talent cultivation projects for younger and leading academics, Lin said.

To increase project review transparency, the ministry would reveal the opinions of reviewers to applicants, rather than just informing them whether their applications have been approved, Chen added.