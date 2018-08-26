Youngest dengue case reported

Staff writer, with CNA

More indigenous dengue fever cases have been reported in Taichung, with those affected including a four-year-old girl, the youngest to contract the disease this year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday.

The city has reported six new cases, among them the child, who had a fever and was receiving treatment, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said.

Symptoms of dengue fever are generally milder in younger children, but need to be closely monitored for four to six days after their onset, Lo said.

Parents should be aware that the best protection is to prevent mosquito bites by dressing children in long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in dengue epidemic areas, he said.

As for the other cases, four recently visited a recreational farm in Dali District (大里), while two others were in the same vicinity during the incubation period prior to the onset of the disease, Lo said.

Given the location of their activities, the six were likely affected by the same cluster infection, Lo said.

Five people were being treated at local hospitals, while one had returned home, the CDC said.

New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) reported one new dengue case yesterday, the centers said.

A man in his 60s developed symptoms of the illness on Monday, it said, adding that tests confirmed he had contracted dengue fever.

He was being treated at a local hospital, the centers said.

As of Friday, the number of indigenous dengue fever cases in Taiwan this year was 40, of which 19 were in Sinjhuang, while Taichung had 15, and there were two each in Taipei and Chiayi County, with Taoyuan and Kaohsiung having one apiece, CDC data showed.