Tsai calls for unity at prayer breakfast

By Peng Wan-hsin / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday at the 18th National Prayer Breakfast called for national unity in the face of outside threats and said the government would have no patience for provocation.

It is the third time Tsai attended the event, where pastors pray for the president and the nation.

This year’s event was attended by nearly 600 people, including the Nicaraguan, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Swazi, Palauan and Haitian ambassadors.

“Our nation is facing many critical challenges, but in the face of challenges, Taiwan must have confidence, faith and perseverance, and keep hope in the heart,” Tsai said.

Tsai said she hoped that the government could safeguard its reforms, the nation could unite in the face of outside threats and the people would be safe during natural disasters brought by extreme weather.

Tsai reiterated a promise she made at the event last year that she would take responsibility for temporary hardship brought about by reforms, but added that she hopes everyone could work together to guard the fruits of reforms affecting the economy, pension programs, social housing, transitional justice and the judicial system.

Cooperation is necessary so that “justice and fairness are ensured,” she said.

The nation faces challenges from within, including generational differences that must be considered when seeking transitional justice, which require collective wisdom to solve, Tsai said.

The government would be humble and solicit views from the public to face the challenges together, she said.