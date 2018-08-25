Yilan man promotes vinyl by sharing vast collection

By Chang Yi-chen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Former Yilan County Government Department of Education commissioner Lu Chien-chi (呂健吉) is making his private collection of vinyl records available to the public in an effort to promote the format.

Lu said that he began his collection in junior-high school, and has accumulated more than 10,000 records and posters in the past four decades.

When vinyl was at its most popular in Taiwan, a record sold for about NT$30, Lu said, adding that collecting and listening to records was his main form of entertainment when he was in junior-high school.

“There was nothing else to do aside from listening to music, reading and studying,” Lu said.

Comparing the audio quality of vinyl records with digital formats, Lu said that digital music has a harsher, flatter sound.

Vinyl records sound richer, and the artists’ emotions are more discernible, Lu said, adding that this is why he prefers vinyl.

Lu’s collection is extensive and ranges from Taiwanese singers, such as Chang Yu-sheng (張雨生), Teresa Teng (鄧麗君), Fong Fei-fei (鳳飛飛) and Tsai Chin (蔡琴), to Western artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley.

Lu said that his collection is quite valuable, due to the rarity of vinyl records.

Using one of Chang’s albums as an example, Lu said the record’s starting price, if put up for auction on the Internet, would be no less than NT$6,000.

He has rented a former home on a bank overlooking the Yilan River (宜蘭河) where he is making his collection available, Lu said, adding that he invites all interested parties to visit and enjoy the quality music of vinyl records.