Inventor creates microchip bracelet for Taichung’s BRT

By Chen Feng-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Microchip bracelets are a fashionable and functional accessory for Taichung’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) riders, said inventor Wang Tan-en (王天胤), an associate professor of information management at Nan Kai University of Technology.

“My sister loses more than 20 BRT cards a year and I am always turning my backpack inside out to find mine,” Wang said on Sunday. “A friend said I should try a subcutaneous implant, which gave me the idea.”

Stemming from his interest in lacquer crafts, Wang thought he could create a BRT bracelet that would look good and be convenient, he said.

He created prototypes with a 3D printer to perfect the design of the lacquered wood or bamboo bracelet that has a microchip on the inside of the band.

Natural lacquer is an ideal material for the bracelet because of its magnetic conductivity and heat resistance, which protects the chip, he said, adding that the design is directional and easy to use.

“Each chip is serialized and registered on the BRT database,” he said, adding that the chip can be removed or replaced.